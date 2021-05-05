Use of substandard material annoys focal person for Peshawar projects

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar, MPA Asif Khan on Wednesday showed great resentment over use of substandard material in uplift projects and directed the TMO Town-2 to immediately initiate an action against the persons involved.

He said an inquiry report to this effect must reach his office within one week adding transparency and quality must be ensured in development projects underway at Peshawar. Besides, he said there was a need to ensure minimum inconvenience for the people during execution of development work. The TMOs, he said should ensure replacement of faulty street lights in Peshawar.

He was presiding over a meeting held to review ongoing development projects in Town-1 and Town-2 here wherein XEn Town-1 Hidayat Ullah, SDO Manzoor Aslam, Engineer Town-1 Zafrul Haq, XEn Town-2 and superintendents were present.

The meeting discussed in detail ongoing projects in Peshawar including construction of footpath on Dilazak Road, installation of sodium street lights, construction of footpath from Bacha Khan Chowk to Faqirabad police station, footpath from Dabgari to Bhana Mari Choongi and construction of drain and beautification, footpath from Circular Road to Ramdas Bazaar and drainage system, footpath from Jamil Chowk to Phandu Road and drainage, renovation of Wazir Bagh, football ground, cricket ground, ladies and gents parks and construction of car parking.

The meeting also discussed ongoing projects at Warsak Road and development work at Fun Land, Parda Bagh.

Asif Khan said all development works should be carried out through proper planning by maintaining transparency and quality so that no issues surfaces during execution of the uplift work.