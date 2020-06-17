UrduPoint.com
Use Of Substandard Material In Road Construction Not Be Tolerated: DC Bannu

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi has said that use of substandard material in the road construction would not be tolerated and directed the contractors to expedite the phase of work

This, he said during a surprise visit to Mazanga Road where he inspected the ongoing work. He also expressed dissatisfaction over the ongoing slow pace of work, bumpy surfaces. Flanked with Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Payao Khan along with C&W officers, Deputy Commissioner directed the officials on the spot to expedite the work and maintain quality so as to save the people from inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu clarified that in view of the lockdown, people are not leaving their homes, therefore, work should be done expeditiously and the workers should wear masks as well as maintain social distance by ensuring implementation on SOPs issued by the provincial government.

