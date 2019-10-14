Use of technology, awareness vital to deal with calamities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said maximum use of technology could help reducing the damage caused by a natural calamity.

He said this in a message issued here on Sunday in connection with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The incumbent government had made the Disaster Management Authority more effective to provide relief and compensate the damage caused by natural calamity, he added.

The CM said it was the basic responsibility of a state to ensure protection of people during natural calamities, adding awareness regarding calamities was also vital.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had provided complete support in rescue and relief operation carried out to help earthquake victims in Azad Kashmir (Mirpur).

The affected portion of Upper Jehlum canal was restored in record time, he added.

He further said training on modern lines was of utmost importance to deal with the incidents caused due to calamities.