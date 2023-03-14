UrduPoint.com

Use Of Technology By Women Stressed To Curb Harassment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Use of technology by women stressed to curb harassment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Rukhshanda Naz has emphasized the need for cost-effective technology including mobile devices to enable women to file cases online while staying at home.

The use of technology has provided women with means to report relevant issues to the Ombudsperson through their cell phones without fear, she said while addressing a provincial consultation on "Digital Safety for Women & Children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" here.

The event was organised by International Women's Day, Aawaz II in collaboration with the KP Commission on the Status of Women, the Ombudsperson KP for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace and the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission.

Deputy Chief, KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission Ijaz Khan stressed the importance of using mobile devices while keeping safety measures in mind.

He further suggested organising awareness-raising sessions to address online harassment.

Amna Durrani, Director of programmes at KPCSW highlighted that information accessed through the internet or phone is known as digital inclusion.

Deputy Director FIA Network security KP Muhammad Akram Mughal stated that overall, there were 15 FIA stations in the country and three stations in KP including one each in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Abbottabad.

He said that there were 159,187 complaints received by the Cyber Crime Wing from the entire country of which 1600 applications were addressed and resolved the cases this year.

Secretary, KP Commission on the Status of Women Robina Haider said in her concluding remarks that women are keen to use mobile but face harassment. Though the laws exist, people are not aware of cybercrime.

The event brought together more than 80 social activists from Swabi, Haripur, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat and Peshawar.

This consultation aimed to promote safer online spaces for women and children by increasing awareness of online gender-based violence (GBV), including its types and trends.

The event facilitated discussions on responding to and reporting online GBV, raising awareness about government regulations and protection mechanisms, and exploring the role of Aawaz II community structures and activists in preventing online GBV.

During her remarks, Rashida Dohad of the Omar Asghar Khan Foundation stated that Aawaz II strives to tackle discriminatory gender norms in Punjab and KP. She also highlighted the significance of the event which was linked to International Women's Day.

Related Topics

Peshawar Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Abbottabad Punjab Swat Mobile Asghar Khan Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Haripur Swabi Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Women Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Ve ..

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Vertical takeoff and landing air ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

1 hour ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

1 hour ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

2 hours ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

2 hours ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.