Use of technology by women stressed to curb harassment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Rukhshanda Naz has emphasized the need for cost-effective technology including mobile devices to enable women to file cases online while staying at home.

The use of technology has provided women with means to report relevant issues to the Ombudsperson through their cell phones without fear, she said while addressing a provincial consultation on "Digital Safety for Women & Children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" here.

The event was organised by International Women's Day, Aawaz II in collaboration with the KP Commission on the Status of Women, the Ombudsperson KP for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace and the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission.

Deputy Chief, KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission Ijaz Khan stressed the importance of using mobile devices while keeping safety measures in mind.

He further suggested organising awareness-raising sessions to address online harassment.

Amna Durrani, Director of programmes at KPCSW highlighted that information accessed through the internet or phone is known as digital inclusion.

Deputy Director FIA Network security KP Muhammad Akram Mughal stated that overall, there were 15 FIA stations in the country and three stations in KP including one each in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Abbottabad.

He said that there were 159,187 complaints received by the Cyber Crime Wing from the entire country of which 1600 applications were addressed and resolved the cases this year.

Secretary, KP Commission on the Status of Women Robina Haider said in her concluding remarks that women are keen to use mobile but face harassment. Though the laws exist, people are not aware of cybercrime.

The event brought together more than 80 social activists from Swabi, Haripur, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat and Peshawar.

This consultation aimed to promote safer online spaces for women and children by increasing awareness of online gender-based violence (GBV), including its types and trends.

The event facilitated discussions on responding to and reporting online GBV, raising awareness about government regulations and protection mechanisms, and exploring the role of Aawaz II community structures and activists in preventing online GBV.

During her remarks, Rashida Dohad of the Omar Asghar Khan Foundation stated that Aawaz II strives to tackle discriminatory gender norms in Punjab and KP. She also highlighted the significance of the event which was linked to International Women's Day.