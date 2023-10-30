Open Menu

Use Of Technology For Innovation Crucial For Social Advancement, Says IPO DG

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Use of technology for innovation crucial for social advancement, says IPO DG

Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan Director General Shazia Adnan has said, the use of technology for innovation in today's fast-paced, globally-linked society is crucial for social advancement, economic growth and the research and development ecosystem. However, the activities and initiatives led by research and innovation encourage the culture of innovation and technology commercialization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan Director General Shazia Adnan has said, the use of technology for innovation in today's fast-paced, globally-linked society is crucial for social advancement, economic growth and the research and development ecosystem. However, the activities and initiatives led by research and innovation encourage the culture of innovation and technology commercialization.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of a training seminar on 'Technology Search and Development of Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs) in Pakistan' jointly organized by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), IPO Pakistan and Higher education Commission (HEC) here at University of Management and Technology (UMT) on Monday. Mr. Marco Aleman, Section Head, Information Technology Section, IP for Innovators Department (IPID), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Geneva Mussadiq Hussain, Head, Technology Information Section, IP for Innovators Department (IPID), (WIPO), Geneva Haris Khan, HEC representative Islamabad, Prof Abid HK Shirwani, Co-Founder, Director-General, Head ORIC and Director TISC, UMT also addressed various themes of the event.

She added the workshop aimed to deliberate and advance the pivotal function of technology and innovation, which is fostered by the Technology and Innovation Advisory Committees (TISCs) established via the partnership of WIPO, IPO-Pakistan, and HEC. In this regard, the efforts and commitment of the HEC and the WIPO to promote innovation and intellectual property in Pakistan, are deeply acknowledged by IPO-Pakistan.

Shazia Adnan said that over the years, IPO-Pakistan has felt that there lies a wide gap between research and innovation, product development and commercialization of the IPRs. In this backdrop, IPO-Pakistan in collaboration with WIPO and HEC developed 48 TISCs at HEC-recognized Institutions, R&D institutions, and chambers of commerces. This initiative recognized the remarkable achievements of our universities in research commercialization, particularly through their partnerships with the Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISCs).

She mentioned that two-day training programme has been arranged for the Punjab TISCs focal points that would not only foster collaboration among TISCs focal persons from various institutions, research and development organizations, and chambers of commerce but would also aim at bridging the gap between academics and the market, which is crucial for the future of IPRs and connecting them to the businesses and economic growth.

She said, "The focal persons from various institutions, research and development organizations, and chambers of commerce are the backbone of our TISC network. Your role in promoting IPRs in your respective organizations is pivotal. It is your responsibility augmented by our support that will ensure that the benefits of intellectual property and technological advancements reach the grassroots level, making a difference in the lives of our students, researchers and innovators."

She was optimistic that the knowledge and skills gained during this programme would lead to impactful changes in research commercialization within respective universities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Geneva Lead HEC Market Event From

Recent Stories

LHC seeks more arguments on petitions about sugar ..

LHC seeks more arguments on petitions about sugar pricing

2 minutes ago
 Consultative Industry Group discusses role of expe ..

Consultative Industry Group discusses role of experts in restructuring strugglin ..

11 minutes ago
 Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands c ..

Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands collective efforts

11 minutes ago
 92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuo ..

92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuous

11 minutes ago
 CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about electio ..

CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about election

11 minutes ago
 Govt to recruit hospital heads as per rules: Dr Na ..

Govt to recruit hospital heads as per rules: Dr Nadeem

2 minutes ago
SBP maintains policy rate at 22% owing to global u ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 22% owing to global uncertainties

54 seconds ago
 Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent ex ..

Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent extremism

2 minutes ago
 Kohat admin imposed fine for charging high fares

Kohat admin imposed fine for charging high fares

2 minutes ago
 12,850 fined for traffic violations

12,850 fined for traffic violations

2 minutes ago
 Punjab approves 4-month budget; election to be on ..

Punjab approves 4-month budget; election to be on time: Amir Mir

16 minutes ago
 Germany’s stance on Middle East conflict coincid ..

Germany’s stance on Middle East conflict coincides with NATO’s stance, says ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan