Use of technology for innovation crucial for social advancement, says IPO DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan Director General Shazia Adnan has said, the use of technology for innovation in today's fast-paced, globally-linked society is crucial for social advancement, economic growth and the research and development ecosystem. However, the activities and initiatives led by research and innovation encourage the culture of innovation and technology commercialization.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of a training seminar on 'Technology Search and Development of Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs) in Pakistan' jointly organized by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), IPO Pakistan and Higher education Commission (HEC) here at University of Management and Technology (UMT) on Monday. Mr. Marco Aleman, Section Head, Information Technology Section, IP for Innovators Department (IPID), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Geneva Mussadiq Hussain, Head, Technology Information Section, IP for Innovators Department (IPID), (WIPO), Geneva Haris Khan, HEC representative Islamabad, Prof Abid HK Shirwani, Co-Founder, Director-General, Head ORIC and Director TISC, UMT also addressed various themes of the event.

She added the workshop aimed to deliberate and advance the pivotal function of technology and innovation, which is fostered by the Technology and Innovation Advisory Committees (TISCs) established via the partnership of WIPO, IPO-Pakistan, and HEC. In this regard, the efforts and commitment of the HEC and the WIPO to promote innovation and intellectual property in Pakistan, are deeply acknowledged by IPO-Pakistan.

Shazia Adnan said that over the years, IPO-Pakistan has felt that there lies a wide gap between research and innovation, product development and commercialization of the IPRs. In this backdrop, IPO-Pakistan in collaboration with WIPO and HEC developed 48 TISCs at HEC-recognized Institutions, R&D institutions, and chambers of commerces. This initiative recognized the remarkable achievements of our universities in research commercialization, particularly through their partnerships with the Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISCs).

She mentioned that two-day training programme has been arranged for the Punjab TISCs focal points that would not only foster collaboration among TISCs focal persons from various institutions, research and development organizations, and chambers of commerce but would also aim at bridging the gap between academics and the market, which is crucial for the future of IPRs and connecting them to the businesses and economic growth.

She said, "The focal persons from various institutions, research and development organizations, and chambers of commerce are the backbone of our TISC network. Your role in promoting IPRs in your respective organizations is pivotal. It is your responsibility augmented by our support that will ensure that the benefits of intellectual property and technological advancements reach the grassroots level, making a difference in the lives of our students, researchers and innovators."

She was optimistic that the knowledge and skills gained during this programme would lead to impactful changes in research commercialization within respective universities.