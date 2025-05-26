Use of Technology in Judicial System in Pakistan: International Symposium held by L&JC

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan convened a landmark symposium titled “Use of Technology in Judicial System in Pakistan: Prospects and Promises”, bringing together esteemed members of the judiciary, international experts, and senior government officials to explore the future of judicial reforms through digital transformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan convened a landmark symposium titled “Use of Technology in Judicial System in Pakistan: Prospects and Promises”, bringing together esteemed members of the judiciary, international experts, and senior government officials to explore the future of judicial reforms through digital transformation.

Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan presented an overview of the progress and evolution of information technology within Pakistan’s judicial system, highlighting the milestones achieved and the structural challenges that remain.

The symposium featured perspectives from international experts, Ms. Li Xiaohui, an expert from the Supreme People's Court of China, who shared China’s digital journey in judicial reforms.

Prof. Dr. Hasan Mandal, Rector of Istanbul Technical University, Türkiye presented a global view on how courts are adopting technology, while Prof. Dr. Çetin Elmas of Gazi University, Türkiye, discussed the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping the future of justice delivery.

Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan, Federal Secretary for Information Technology and Telecom, outlined Pakistan’s digital infrastructure plans and emphasized inter-institutional collaboration to support justice sector transformation.

In his keynote address, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, highlighted that the integration of technology into the justice system is not simply a matter of modernization—it is essential to making courts more accessible, transparent, and efficient for the people they serve.

He described the symposium as timely and forward-looking, aligning with the reform agenda to be deliberated by the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) in its forthcoming meeting.

The Chief Justice acknowledged the vital contributions of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judges Supreme Court of Pakistan / Chairman & Members of the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC), and the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) for leading this initiative.

He also extended a warm welcome to international guests and expressed gratitude to Justice Zhang Jun, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of China, and Justice Kadir Ozkaya, the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of Türkiye, for their continued support and commitment to judicial cooperation.

Reflecting on the reforms underway, the Chief Justice highlighted the key digital innovations recently implemented by the Supreme Court, including e-filing, QR codes on judgments, expanded video-link hearings, the launch of a citizen feedback portal, and the use of data analytics for case management. However, he also acknowledged ongoing challenges such as the digital divide, evolving legal frameworks, and cyber security vulnerabilities.

He stressed that resistance to technological change must not impede progress, and emphasized the need for a comprehensive national framework to guide judicial digital transformation including robust cyber security protocols, ethical guidelines for AI use, and a culture of collaboration involving High Courts, judicial academies, government institutions, academia, and the legal community.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan reaffirmed that the technology is a powerful tool to build institutional trust, eliminate barriers to access, and enhance the quality of justice.

He called upon all stakeholders to move forward with unity and resolve to shape a judicial system that meets the needs of the present and earns the confidence of future generations.

The symposium served as a strong reaffirmation of the judiciary’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and citizen-centric justice.