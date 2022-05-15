UrduPoint.com

Use Plenty Of Water To Beat Heat: Medical Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Use plenty of water to beat heat: medical expert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Medical practitioner Dr Irshad Tanoli advised to stay cool in summer and drink plenty of water as the temperature was rising.

Dr Irshad Tanoli said"Taking precautionary measures to beat the heat is essential. He said drink plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty. Your body needs water to keep cool.Also, cover the head while going outside or working in the open places.The summer season is on its peak." He said"Heat stricken patients have increased with rising temperature.Cases of soar throat, tonsils are being witnessed because of using cold water who are visiting hospitals.

" He advised to use watermelon, juices and cold drinks to avoid the heat. Be calm, take proper rest and protect yourself from scorching heat, he added.

According to metrological office, Very hot weather was expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, gusty/dust raising winds with rain-thunderstorm might occur at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir. Gusty/dust raising winds were likely in central and southern plain districts of the country.

