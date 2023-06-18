UrduPoint.com

Use Plenty Of Water To Beat Heat; Medical Experts

June 18, 2023

Use plenty of water to beat heat; medical experts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Doctors have advised people to stay cool in summer and drink plenty of water as the temperature is rising day by day.

Talking to APP on Sunday, medical practitioner Dr Hassan Chaudhry said, drink plenty of water even if you did not feel thirsty because the human body needs water to keep cool and cover the head while going outside or working in the open places.

The summer season is on its peak, he said adding, heat-stricken patients have increased with rising temperature.

He advised to use watermelon, fresh juices and plenty of water to avoid the heat effects. Be calm, take proper rest and protect yourself from scorching heat, he added.

Whereas, the Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern parts. However, dust and thunderstorm-rain are expected at isolated places in Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

