UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Used Clothes Out Of Public’s Reach With Increased Tax

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:56 PM

Used clothes out of public’s reach with increased tax

The withholding tax on second hand clothes have been increased from 1 per cent t 6 per cent.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) Even the used clothes have not been spared in the fiscal budget 2019-20 as a tax has been imposed on Landa items as well.

The fresh taxes and duties have come into effect with the start of the new fiscal year.

According to Pakistan Second Hand Clothing Merchants Association, the withholding tax on second hand clothes have been increased from 1 per cent t 6 per cent.

Even the used clothes have become out of the reach of people.

Landa Bazar is a shopping place for second hand products and daily use items and sufficient number of people rushed to go for purchasing of these items to fulfill their needs and requirement on cheaper prices as compared to regular markets.

The vendors and dealers do brisk business as their clothes sell like hot cakes but now they also seem to be out of the reach of common people.

The purchasing power of a common man is going down in Pakistan due to rapidly growing inflation rate. It is very hard for the lower and even middle class families to purchase fresh and new items from the market so these peoples turn towards the Landa Bazar and fulfil their requirements and needs at cheaper prices as compared to other regular markets.

However, with the renewed taxes, even the used items have become out of the reach of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Budget Man Market From

Recent Stories

Russian Military Says Monitoring NATO Ships in Bla ..

3 minutes ago

Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limit from Sunda ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

3 minutes ago

Newly elected chairman of SMC takes oath

5 minutes ago

Russia's Shoigu Arrives in Severomorsk for Talks W ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.