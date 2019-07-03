Used clothes out of public’s reach with increased tax

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) Even the used clothes have not been spared in the fiscal budget 2019-20 as a tax has been imposed on Landa items as well.

The fresh taxes and duties have come into effect with the start of the new fiscal year.

According to Pakistan Second Hand Clothing Merchants Association, the withholding tax on second hand clothes have been increased from 1 per cent t 6 per cent.

Even the used clothes have become out of the reach of people.

Landa Bazar is a shopping place for second hand products and daily use items and sufficient number of people rushed to go for purchasing of these items to fulfill their needs and requirement on cheaper prices as compared to regular markets.

The vendors and dealers do brisk business as their clothes sell like hot cakes but now they also seem to be out of the reach of common people.

The purchasing power of a common man is going down in Pakistan due to rapidly growing inflation rate. It is very hard for the lower and even middle class families to purchase fresh and new items from the market so these peoples turn towards the Landa Bazar and fulfil their requirements and needs at cheaper prices as compared to other regular markets.

However, with the renewed taxes, even the used items have become out of the reach of people.