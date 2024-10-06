Open Menu

Used Clothes Warehouse Catches Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Used clothes warehouse catches fire

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A warehouse of used clothes caught fire from a short circuit near Fateh Chowk in Hyderabad SITE area on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire tenders of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire which had sparked from a short circuit.

An official informed that the warehouse was owned by Azizur Rehman who claimed to have suffered losses in millions of rupees.

