Used Clothes Warehouse Catches Fire
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 08:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A warehouse of used clothes caught fire from a short circuit near Fateh Chowk in Hyderabad SITE area on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, the fire tenders of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire which had sparked from a short circuit.
An official informed that the warehouse was owned by Azizur Rehman who claimed to have suffered losses in millions of rupees.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman CDA reviews completion of renovation work at Jinnah Convention Centre2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest fugitive, drug-dealer2 minutes ago
-
NCCA agrees roadmap for prioritising climate actions in close coordination with provinces22 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police foil daring heist, arrest two robbers22 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC hosts international delegates to boost vocational training31 minutes ago
-
All set in AJK to solemnize the 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 earthquake32 minutes ago
-
Opposition Leader criticizes absence of KP Chief Minister32 minutes ago
-
Poets, writers term Imdad Hussaini as guardian of language32 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar orders establishment of command center to deal with medical emergencies32 minutes ago
-
Govt won't allow anyone to destabilise economy: PM41 minutes ago
-
KMU conducts 2nd centralized admission test41 minutes ago
-
Another incident akin to May-9 thwarted: Azma Bukhari42 minutes ago