USEF holds briefing session at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The United States Education Foundation (USEF) on Thursday organized a briefing session on Scholarship Opportunities for Pakistani students in United States at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The session was jointly arranged by the AIOU's Central library and USEF for the students ,aspiring to get education in the USA.

USEFP's representative Syed Asad Ali said that the USEFP was established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States, It provides Fulbright scholarship which is a fully funded including cost of tuition, required books, airfare, accommodation, assistance with visa, health insurance and monthly stipend.

The participants were briefed about application time-line and its requirement, eligibility criteria, ineligibility, how to apply and responded certain queries.

The event was attended by the large number of students, who took keen interest in the Fulbright programme.

The function was addressed by the Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas and Chief Librarian, Sahibzada Shah Farrukh.