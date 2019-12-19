UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USEF Holds Briefing Session At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) On Scholarships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

USEF holds briefing session at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on scholarships

The United States Education Foundation (USEF) on Thursday organized a briefing session on Scholarship Opportunities for Pakistani students in United States at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The United States Education Foundation (USEF) on Thursday organized a briefing session on Scholarship Opportunities for Pakistani students in United States at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The session was jointly arranged by the AIOU's Central library and USEF for the students ,aspiring to get education in the USA.

USEFP's representative Syed Asad Ali said that the USEFP was established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States, It provides Fulbright scholarship which is a fully funded including cost of tuition, required books, airfare, accommodation, assistance with visa, health insurance and monthly stipend.

The participants were briefed about application time-line and its requirement, eligibility criteria, ineligibility, how to apply and responded certain queries.

The event was attended by the large number of students, who took keen interest in the Fulbright programme.

The function was addressed by the Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas and Chief Librarian, Sahibzada Shah Farrukh.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Education United States Asad Ali Allama Iqbal Open University Visa Event (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

25 minutes ago

Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Fami ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in ..

9 minutes ago

Newly discovered oil, gas wells start production i ..

9 minutes ago

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven becomes honor ..

9 minutes ago

District administration to conduct inspection of p ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.