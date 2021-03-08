UrduPoint.com
USEFP Announces Fulbright Students Competition 2022

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced the opening of the 2022 Fulbright Student competition.

Since 2005, Pakistan's Fulbright Program is the world's largest in terms of financial contribution from the U.S. Government, USEFP said in a statement on Monday.

Every year approximately 100 Pakistanis begin master's programs, and another 50 begin PhD studies on Fulbright scholarships at leading U.S. universities, it added.

Pakistan Fulbright Student Program fully funds graduate degree study, including tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel.

"The U.S. government is very proud of its long partnership with Pakistan in promoting higher education for its citizens, and the Fulbright program is a highlight of this partnership," said U.S. Embassy Chargé d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

