USEFP clarifies Global UGRAD termination concerns, reaffirms commitment to U.S.-Pak educational ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In light of recent media reports and public concern surrounding the discontinuation of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD) in Pakistan, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has issued an official statement to clarify the situation and reaffirm its ongoing commitment to educational cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

According to USEFP, while the Global UGRAD Program is undergoing changes, the United States remains committed to strengthening people-to-people ties with Pakistan through continued academic exchanges.

The organization emphasized that the U.S. currently hosts approximately 11,000 Pakistani students and continues to welcome more applicants seeking higher education opportunities in American institutions.

Addressing concerns about the fate of current Global UGRAD participants, USEFP confirmed that all 54 Pakistani students currently studying in the United States under the program will complete their academic exchanges as scheduled.

"They have and will continue to receive their stipends and all benefits associated with the program," the statement said.

The foundation also dismissed rumors regarding the termination of the prestigious Fulbright Program, clarifying that it remains fully operational and that all Fulbright participants are receiving their financial support as planned. "Assertions that the Fulbright Program has been terminated or that students will be left stranded in the United States are false," USEFP stated.

The U.S. Department of State is currently conducting a strategic global review of its exchange programs to better align them with current administrative priorities. USEFP pledged to keep the public informed as new details emerge regarding the future of these initiatives.

Despite the recent developments, several U.S. government-funded exchange opportunities, including the Fulbright Program, remain available to Pakistani students and professionals.

For further updates and information, students are encouraged to follow official USEFP channels.