USEFP Delegation Visits University Of Gujrat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:44 PM
A delegation from the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) visited the University of Gujrat and interacted with students at the Quaid-i-Azam Library. A large number of students attended the session
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) visited the University of Gujrat and interacted with students at the Quaid-i-Azam library. A large number of students attended the session.
The delegation comprised Natalia, Noor, and Tanveer Hussain. During the session, Noor delivered a detailed presentation on scholarship opportunities in the United States for Pakistani students, while Tanveer Hussain briefed students on staying updated about various scholarships through USEFP’s social media platforms.
Students actively participated in the discussion, asking questions about the application process, funding options, and eligibility criteria for U.S. scholarships. The delegation also visited the university’s television studios and lauded the state-of-the-art facilities available for students, acknowledging the institution’s efforts in media education.
Dean Faculty of Arts, Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousuf, coordinated the event and appreciated the delegates for providing valuable guidance on scholarships to the students.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..
ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain
USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..
CDA’s commercial plots suction nets over Rs. 16.82b in two days
NA body for timely completion of projects
Shazia leads anti-dengue awareness campaign
Young Leaders Parliament Convention 2025 held
Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims
UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolation in LHC18 minutes ago
-
USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat1 minute ago
-
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill development initiatives18 minutes ago
-
CDA’s commercial plots suction nets over Rs. 16.82b in two days1 minute ago
-
NA body for timely completion of projects1 minute ago
-
Shazia leads anti-dengue awareness campaign1 minute ago
-
Young Leaders Parliament Convention 2025 held1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow2 hours ago
-
3 persons hurt in road mishap4 minutes ago
-
KPCTA seals unregistered travel agencies, hotels in Peshawar, Abbottabad4 minutes ago
-
KU, Qarshi Foundation to establish clinics of natural medicines, healthcare services24 minutes ago
-
IG KP inspects security arrangements for Chinese workers at Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V Project4 minutes ago