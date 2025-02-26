Open Menu

USEFP Delegation Visits University Of Gujrat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:44 PM

USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat

A delegation from the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) visited the University of Gujrat and interacted with students at the Quaid-i-Azam Library. A large number of students attended the session

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) visited the University of Gujrat and interacted with students at the Quaid-i-Azam library. A large number of students attended the session.

The delegation comprised Natalia, Noor, and Tanveer Hussain. During the session, Noor delivered a detailed presentation on scholarship opportunities in the United States for Pakistani students, while Tanveer Hussain briefed students on staying updated about various scholarships through USEFP’s social media platforms.

Students actively participated in the discussion, asking questions about the application process, funding options, and eligibility criteria for U.S. scholarships. The delegation also visited the university’s television studios and lauded the state-of-the-art facilities available for students, acknowledging the institution’s efforts in media education.

Dean Faculty of Arts, Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousuf, coordinated the event and appreciated the delegates for providing valuable guidance on scholarships to the students.

