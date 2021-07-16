UrduPoint.com
USEFP Holds Virtual Training For Pakistani Students Departing To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:44 PM

USEFP holds virtual training for Pakistani students departing to US

United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has hosted a week-long virtual Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO), for students from across the country who are preparing to depart for the United States to begin their journey toward a U.S. bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D. degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has hosted a week-long virtual Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO), for students from across the country who are preparing to depart for the United States to begin their journey toward a U.S. bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D. degree.

According to a press release here on Friday, six interactive sessions addressed a range of topics, including U.S. campus life, academic systems and expectations, resources for international students, and coping in a new cultural setting.

"Studying abroad in an American university will open up a world of opportunities in addition to academic, professional, and personal growth," noted Ray Castillo, the Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the United States Embassy.

Living and studying at a U.S. university gives these Pakistani students a clear advantage in our ever-connected world. A U.S. education also provides a global perspective, which is an essential skill for success in any field.

With thousands of academic programs, world-class institutions, and unmatched flexibility, the United States offers a wealth of higher-education opportunities not found anywhere else in the world.

"Despite going virtual last year, we are committed to ensuring high achieving students prepare for a life-changing journey to a U.S. degree," said USEFP Executive Director, Rita Akhtar. "Our EducationUSA advisers, who themselves are U.S. graduates, work hard to ensure students are equipped for the transformative experience ahead of them." Culturally diverse and academically rigorous U.S. programs will open doors for Pakistani students and shape them into global citizens with the ability to adapt to changing professional environments."EducationUSA is your official source on U.S. higher education and offers accurate, comprehensive, and current information on accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

It provides free guidance and assistance to students interested in applying to or learning about U.S. colleges and universities. In Pakistan, EducationUSA is hosted at USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the Pakistan government and the United States.

