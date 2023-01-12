UrduPoint.com

USEFP Invites Applications For 2024 Fulbright Student Program

Published January 12, 2023

USEFP invites applications for 2024 Fulbright student program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) invites Pakistanis to apply for the prestigious 2024 Fulbright Student Program.

Funded by the United States Government, the Fulbright Program in Pakistan is the world's largest in terms of financial contribution.

The highly competitive and merit-based scholarship covers graduate study, including tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel. The application is available at www.usefp.org, with a deadline of April 12, 2023.

USEFP welcomes applicants in all disciplines, including energy, water, agriculture, health, education, environmental science, and climate change. While clinical medicine is not included in the Fulbright Program, non-clinical public health applications are encouraged.

The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is required for all applicants. Under the new scoring system, a minimum score of 145 is required in the Verbal and Quantitative sections of the exam.

"The Fulbright program is the United States' premier academic exchange program, connecting people and nations and fostering mutual understanding since 1946", noted the U.S. Embassy's Country Public Affairs Officer Will Ostick.

"The U.S. Mission to Pakistan is proud to support one of the largest programs in the world and we look forward to meeting this year's candidates for this prestigious academic exchange.

" For the academic year 2023, USEFP received 1,157 applications and selected a record number of 217 Pakistanis for the Fulbright Program. We are proud to share that of these grantees, 60 percent are women.

In the past two decades, 2,568 Pakistanis have been awarded these scholarships to study, conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

In a message to potential applicants, USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar encourages talented students and working professionals to learn more about the program. "Graduate programs in the United States are the best in the world. Anyone who is academically ambitious and wants to work for the social and economic improvement of Pakistan should consider applying. Fulbright is a merit-based program, but merit encompasses hopes and plans for the future and not just past achievements. Therefore, people who have big dreams but, so far, few opportunities should not count themselves out." USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of the United States and Pakistan. Since its inception, more than 9,000 Pakistanis and over 935 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs.

Its mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of Pakistan through exchange programs.

