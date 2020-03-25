UrduPoint.com
USEP Extends Deadline In Submission Of Fulbright Scholarship Application

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:23 PM

USEP extends deadline in submission of fulbright scholarship application

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEP) has decided to extend the dateline for submission of Fulbright Scholarship applications for the year 2021 by June 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEP) has decided to extend the dateline for submission of Fulbright Scholarship applications for the year 2021 by June 15 .

According to a US Consulate - Karachi announcement Wednesday it was in view of the closure of USEP's testing department till April five due to Covid pandemic and inconvenience being caused to the intending candidates the authorities have decided to facilitate the latter.

