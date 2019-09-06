UrduPoint.com
USF Approved Two Mega Projects For South Punjab

date 2019-09-06

USF approved two mega projects for South Punjab

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):Universal Service Fund (USF), in its 66th Board of Directors meeting, Friday approved the contract signing of the project 'NG-BSD Rahimyar Khan Lot' which encompasses Khanpur, Liaquat Pur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad tehsils.

The meeting was chaired by the federal secretary ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui in which board also approved the contract signing of the project 'NG-BSD Bahawalnagar Lot' which covers Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Fort Abbas, Haroonabad & Minchianabad tehsils.

Project 'NG-BSD Rahimyar Khan Lot' will benefit a total unserved population of approximately 1.2 million covering 741 unserved mauzas and an approximate unserved area of 8,591 Sq. km while 'NG-BSD Bahawalnagar Lot' would benefit a total unserved population of approximately 0.9 million covering 505 unserved mauzas and an approximate unserved area of 6,127 Sq km.

The Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui laid emphasis upon importance of utilizing technology to help the country achieve broader national aims such as improved health and education outcomes and equal access to opportunities for citizens nationwide.

He said these projects would empower the people of South Punjab who were deprived of these facilities earlier. He also appreciated USF's vision to bridge the connectivity and socio-economic development gap between urban and rural communities.

The Board members also discussed key priorities over the upcoming year in line with the federal government, focusing on the ICT enabling environment, capacity building and infrastructure development.

Chairman PTA Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Excutive Director Shabahat Ali Shah, NITB; Irfan Wahab, CEO-Telenor Cluster Head for Emerging Asia and Nominee of� Mobile Cellular Operators; Imran Akhtar Shah, VP for Government Sales, Super Net Pvt Ltd and Nominee of Data Licensees; Rashid Khan, CEO PTCL and Nominee of Fixed Line Operators; Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman, Consumer Association of Pakistan and Nominee of Consumer Group and management of USF attended the meeting.

The Chairperson, Board of Directors, USF and the Secretary IT & Telecom; Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui commenced the meeting by paying tributes to martyrs and ghazis in commemoration of Defence day and also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

