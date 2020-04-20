USF awards contract worth Rs. 92 mln to Jazz for providing hi-speed Broadband in Kurram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded contract worth Rs 92 million to Jazz for providing hi-speed broadband in Kurram Lot Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development project.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui inaugurated the Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development project in Kurram Tehsils of FR Kurram, Lower Kurram and Upper Kurram at Ministry of IT and Telecom on Monday, said a news release.

The contract was signed by CEO Universal Service Fund, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry with Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Jazz, Syed Fakhar Ahmed.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui while addressing the even said, that the focus of USF to bridge the digital divide has created a technological revolution in the country.

He said that during the current times of coronavirus pandemic, Ministry of IT and Telecom is ensuring that broadband connectivity plays an optimum role in dealing with this crisis.

He further said coronavirus has completely altered the global landscape and the ministry will be adopting an aggressive approach through the future projects of USF for providing hi-speed broadband.

He added that it is need of the hour that all stakeholders work together to fight against COCID-19 by facilitating people of Pakistan. He also said with the Digital Pakistan vision set in motion, the strategic role of USF in providing connectivity to all Pakistanis becomes even more significant than before.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO-USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry said that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and USF Board of Directors had been torchbearers of the vision for a "Digital Pakistan".

He further said they had given USF tremendous support, without which all this could not be achieved. He further added that during the outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan, USF with these projects is making sure that connectivity can enable people to continue carrying out their day to day activities.

Through the project in Kurram, broadband coverage will be provided in 224 mauzas in Kurram covering an approximate unserved area of 2,980 sq. km.

Sharing his views on the development, Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Jazz said, "Our collaboration with USF is in line with the agenda of bridging the prevalent digital divide. This is why, the project has special significance for us and in due time over 0.44 million residents of these areas will have access to the country's fastest mobile broadband. Jazz is looking forward to assisting these people in unlocking their potential in an increasingly interconnected world."Senior officials of the Ministry of IT, USF and Jazz were also present at the occasion.