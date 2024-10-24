USF CEO Calls For Increased Breast Cancer Awareness, Early Detection
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) CEO of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, on Thursday highlighted the importance of raising awareness and promoting early detection of breast cancer in Pakistan.
Speaking at the "Breast Cancer Awareness Walk" organized by USF at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9), he urged mothers to initiate conversations with their daughters about the disease, noting its hereditary nature and the critical need for regular check-ups.
“Mothers must instil the habit of regular check-ups in their daughters. Early detection is key, and proactive measures can save lives,” said Mudassar Naveed.
The event drew significant participation, including notable figures such as Joint Secretary of the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), Ms. Saima Ahad, renowned oncologist Dr. Muhammad Farrukh, USF employees, and women from various backgrounds.
Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed pledged USF’s support for government initiatives and organizations working to combat breast cancer in the country.
He encouraged more people to join the movement to raise awareness, reiterating that early detection and prevention are essential in the fight against breast cancer. "Protecting women is preserving generations," he added.
USF, under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, is committed not only to bridging the digital divide but also to supporting vital social causes, including health awareness, he added.
Joint Secretary MoITT, Saima Ahad, addressed the gathering, stressing that the government is utilizing multiple channels to spread awareness about breast cancer, particularly in small towns and rural areas.
She called on the media to use their platforms to educate the public about self-examinations and the importance of seeking medical help at the earliest signs of abnormalities. "Together, we can break the silence and save lives," she stated.
The awareness walk, held in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer symptoms, support early detection efforts, and promote a healthier, more informed community.
Renowned oncologist Dr. Muhammad Farrukh highlighted that breast cancer is curable if detected early. He recommended monthly self-examinations, annual check-ups with healthcare professionals, and early screening for women at risk.
He also pointed to socio-cultural barriers, such as stigmatization and discomfort with male doctors, which prevent women from seeking timely treatment. “Breaking these barriers is crucial for effective breast cancer management,” Dr. Farrukh stressed.
Recent Stories
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate Change ministry signs nitric acid mitigation pact to boost climate action1 minute ago
-
Lahore Police intensifies crackdown on smog, air pollution offenders11 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November11 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts workshop on 'International E-Commerce Empowering' female students11 minutes ago
-
LGH establishes special counter to combat smog, raise public awareness11 minutes ago
-
PITB to launch e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative; agreements signed11 minutes ago
-
Residents fuming over district administration’s inaction against Nanbais11 minutes ago
-
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference in Pakistan's inter ..13 minutes ago
-
PPP leader calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
OGDCL commences Oil and Gas production from Baloch-2 well in Sanghar, Sindh21 minutes ago
-
DPO holds meeting of police officers21 minutes ago
-
SALU, USAID, CPDI join hands on climate action, disaster risk reduction21 minutes ago