UrduPoint.com

USF Holds Cleanliness-awareness Drive At Trail 5

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

USF holds cleanliness-awareness drive at Trail 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Universal Service Fund (USF), in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, on Sunday held a cleanliness-awareness drive at Trail-5 of the Margalla Hills aimed at keeping the surrounding clean and green with proper management of waste generated by wrappers and leftover material by visitors and hikers.

The activity was spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, and Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon.

While appreciating the efforts of USF team, Irfan Nawaz Memon said, "Littering in public places damages our environment and our health. We all have a habit of rolling down the car window and tossing out a piece of trash." The DC urged the public to act with responsibly and avoid the bad habit of throwing garbage at public places.

"It is the obligation of all citizens to protect the environment and jointly work to keep the Federal Capital clean," he added.

He informed the audience that the ICT administration was promoting tree plantation and clean and green initiatives to have a better future and environment.

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said the initiative was taken on the advice of Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque.

He said, "Clean and green environment is a basic need of everyone. The environmental pollution in the form of air, water and land, has severely affected life."Highlighting the importance of cleanliness, he said it was one of the virtues of becoming a good, decent and successful human being.

The USF team gave a critical message to the citizens while reiterating their commitment to keeping all surroundings clean and pollution free.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Car Sunday All

Recent Stories

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

34 minutes ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

4 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.