USF holds cleanliness-awareness drive at Trail 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Universal Service Fund (USF), in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, on Sunday held a cleanliness-awareness drive at Trail-5 of the Margalla Hills aimed at keeping the surrounding clean and green with proper management of waste generated by wrappers and leftover material by visitors and hikers.

The activity was spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, and Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon.

While appreciating the efforts of USF team, Irfan Nawaz Memon said, "Littering in public places damages our environment and our health. We all have a habit of rolling down the car window and tossing out a piece of trash." The DC urged the public to act with responsibly and avoid the bad habit of throwing garbage at public places.

"It is the obligation of all citizens to protect the environment and jointly work to keep the Federal Capital clean," he added.

He informed the audience that the ICT administration was promoting tree plantation and clean and green initiatives to have a better future and environment.

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said the initiative was taken on the advice of Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque.

He said, "Clean and green environment is a basic need of everyone. The environmental pollution in the form of air, water and land, has severely affected life."Highlighting the importance of cleanliness, he said it was one of the virtues of becoming a good, decent and successful human being.

The USF team gave a critical message to the citizens while reiterating their commitment to keeping all surroundings clean and pollution free.