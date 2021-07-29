UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USF Initiates Rs 2.1 Bln Projects In Three Districts Of Sindh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:41 PM

USF initiates Rs 2.1 bln projects in three districts of Sindh

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) through Universal Service Fund (USF) has initiated some Rs 2.1 billion projects in three districts of Sindh, Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroz and Khairpur to improve connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) through Universal Service Fund (USF) has initiated some Rs 2.1 billion projects in three districts of Sindh, Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroz and Khairpur to improve connectivity.

Under this project, a total of 101 towns and Union Councils will be connected through 709.5 km of optic fiber cable, benefiting a population of 2.8 million residents of these areas enabling the communities and ecosystem, on a broader scale, this project will ensure economic prosperity, social inclusiveness, and general networking between communities, said an official of ministry of IT.

During the last 3 years, he said, the Ministry of IT has worked on 9 different projects worth Rs 8.48 billion entailing the provision of mobile broadband services and laid down fiber optical network in Sindh.

Through this, 3,227 Muazas from 26 districts and 230 union councils via 1900 km of fiber optic cable has helped connect a population of 17.5 million to the digital world, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh World Technology Mobile Khairpur From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

5 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested, Rs 25,000 cash stake recov ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, 1,508 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Over 50,000 people vaccinated in single day in Fai ..

5 minutes ago

Eight People Injured After Train to Berlin Collide ..

12 minutes ago

Forest fire near Turkish resort kills three

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.