UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USF Lauded For Providing Connectivity In Remote Areas

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:25 AM

USF lauded for providing connectivity in remote areas

Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid Thursday appreciated the performance of Universal Service Fund (USF) for providing connectivity in remote areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ):Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid Thursday appreciated the performance of Universal Service Fund (USF) for providing connectivity in remote areas of the country.

Deliberating over the performance of National ICT R&D Fund, the committee was informed about its core activities, grants and impact.

The chairperson while appreciating the efforts of the organization stressed the need for more to be done in terms of price regulation of devices to increase accessibility.

The Senate body directed the organization to share revenue details along with the future road-map proposals with it.

The committee was informed that the matter regarding the increase of pension to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) employees had already been examined and forwarded to the concerned quarter for resolution of the issue.

The displeasure of the committee had also been forwarded to Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET) with the direction to avoid any untoward consequences and resolve the issue without further loss of time.

PTET had also been directed to come up with a self-contained presentation for delivering of the same before the august committee. The members of committee took strong notice of the fact that despite numerous meetings and directions from the standing committee and the ruling of Supreme Court, the implementation of the direction was unnecessarily delayed.

Taking up the matter of sub-letting of Ufone Tower and other regularities; the committee asserted that all details must be provided to it.

Senators Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Sana Jamali, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Fida Muhammad, Faisal Javed, Muhammad Abdul Rehman Malik, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh and senior officers from Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, PTCL, USF, Ignite, and FIA also attend the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Supreme Court Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Rehman Malik Same Price Ufone Federal Investigation Agency August Afridi All From Share PTCL

Recent Stories

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

1 minute ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

2 hours ago

Fertilizer imports drops 24.84% in first half of F ..

24 minutes ago

Police arrest two peddlers

26 minutes ago

Sweden, Denmark to develop digital vaccine 'passpo ..

26 minutes ago

Dupont surprises the stars in Etoile de Besseges s ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.