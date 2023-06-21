UrduPoint.com

USF Meeting Discuss Connectivity Expansion In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 08:33 PM

USF meeting discuss connectivity expansion in Pakistan

Universal Service Fund (USF) Board of Directors meeting held here on Wednesday to discuss connectivity expansion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Universal Service Fund (USF) Board of Directors meeting held here on Wednesday to discuss connectivity expansion in Pakistan.

The 85th meeting was chaired by Secretary Information Technology and Chairman USF Board, Navid A. Shaikh, said a press release.

The board members were joined by the newly appointed members, who bring a wealth of expertise and diverse perspectives to the organization.

Among the newly appointed board members are Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Hatem Bamatraf, CEO of PTCL (Nominee of Fixed line licensees), Wang Hua, CEO of Zong (Nominee of mobile cellular licensees), and Independent Members/Directors Sofia Saeed, Ayla Majid, and Muhammad Yousuf. Muhammad Omar Malik, Member-Telecom, MoITT, as well as other board members and USF management, were also in attendance.

The USF, under the leadership and vision of the Minister of IT and Telecommunication, is proud to announce a significant achievement with the appointment of two distinguished female members, Sofia and Ayla, who assume the roles of Independent Members/Directors on the USF Board.

This milestone represents a remarkable step towards fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion within the organization, recognizing the invaluable contributions women make to public offices. The presence of female representation on the board enriches the decision-making process and ensures a more holistic and comprehensive approach.

The meeting provided a platform to discuss vital matters concerning the development and expansion of connectivity in underserved and unserved areas across Pakistan.

The Federal Minister for Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, warmly welcomed the newly appointed board members.

In his message he emphasized the ministry's commitment, in collaboration with the USF, to address the existing connectivity disparities that exist throughout Pakistan.

The focus remains on establishing pervasive connectivity, even in the most remote and geographically challenging areas, to foster digital inclusion and bridge the digital gender divide. The objective is to create a dynamic ecosystem that accelerates socio-economic progress across the nation.

During the meeting, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, the Chief Executive Officer of the USF, provided the esteemed board members with a comprehensive update on the progress of ongoing and upcoming projects.

He reiterated the organization's unwavering commitment to achieving excellence by establishing meaningful connectivity and bridging the gap for those who are currently unconnected.

Chaudhary also emphasized the paramount importance of sustainability, which remains a top priority across all initiatives as part of USF's concerted efforts to contribute to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The Universal Service Fund (USF) reiterates its unwavering dedication to its core mission of delivering connectivity to the underserved and unserved regions throughout Pakistan.

With a substantial development budget of approximately Rs. 18 billion, these strategic initiatives will play a critical role in augmenting connectivity infrastructure and empowering marginalized communities by facilitating seamless digital access across the nation.

--

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Budget Sofia Progress Zong Women All Top PTCL Billion

Recent Stories

Police arrest two accused, recovered voltage stabi ..

Police arrest two accused, recovered voltage stabilizer. main puri

7 minutes ago
 IHC seeks registration of case against Islamabad D ..

IHC seeks registration of case against Islamabad DC

7 minutes ago
 Ease Of Doing Business Cell inaugurated at BBIT Ba ..

Ease Of Doing Business Cell inaugurated at BBIT Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Balloting held for distributing laser land leveler ..

Balloting held for distributing laser land levelers

3 minutes ago
 US Ready to Bring Forces to Middle East as Needed ..

US Ready to Bring Forces to Middle East as Needed to Deter Any Aggression - US G ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Government develops new transformational targe ..

UAE Government develops new transformational targets to transform government wor ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.