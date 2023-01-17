UrduPoint.com

USF Policy Committee Approves Release Of Rs5b Development Funds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 08:24 PM

USF Policy Committee approves release of Rs5b development funds

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday presided over the 44th Policy Committee meeting of the Universal Service Fund (USF) which approved the release of Rs 5 billion for the second and third quarters of Fiscal Year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday presided over the 44th Policy Committee meeting of the Universal Service Fund (USF) which approved the release of Rs 5 billion for the second and third quarters of Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The total USF budget for FY 2022-23 is Rs 32.13 billion.

The meeting also accorded approval to the releases for Ignite Co on a quarterly basis in line with the approved budget, said a news release.

During the meeting, the minister noted that the telecom companies were facing difficulty in importing upgraded systems and equipment due to limited permission of LCs.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge), Ministry of IT Mohsin Mushtaq, Senior Joint Secretary, Member Telecom Omer Malik, CEO USF Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar and others.

Earlier, USF Chief Executive Officer Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary briefed the chair about the ongoing projects.

Related Topics

Technology Budget Billion

Recent Stories

Japan's Nikkei rebounds as yen's climb halts ahead ..

Japan's Nikkei rebounds as yen's climb halts ahead of BOJ meeting outcome

5 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi gives assent to amended Pak ..

President Dr Arif Alvi gives assent to amended Pakistan Nursing Council Bill

1 minute ago
 Karachi University inducts eight new buses into it ..

Karachi University inducts eight new buses into its transport fleet

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Qasim Suri ..

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Qasim Suri approaches IHC against FIA's ..

1 minute ago
 CS reviews polio eradication initiatives

CS reviews polio eradication initiatives

1 minute ago
 PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accu ..

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accusations’ against Babar Azam

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.