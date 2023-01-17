USF Policy Committee approves release of Rs5b development funds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday presided over the 44th Policy Committee meeting of the Universal Service Fund (USF) which approved the release of Rs 5 billion for the second and third quarters of Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The total USF budget for FY 2022-23 is Rs 32.13 billion.

The meeting also accorded approval to the releases for Ignite Co on a quarterly basis in line with the approved budget, said a news release.

During the meeting, the minister noted that the telecom companies were facing difficulty in importing upgraded systems and equipment due to limited permission of LCs.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge), Ministry of IT Mohsin Mushtaq, Senior Joint Secretary, Member Telecom Omer Malik, CEO USF Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar and others.

Earlier, USF Chief Executive Officer Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary briefed the chair about the ongoing projects.