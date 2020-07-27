USF Policy Committee meeting approves Rs 11,376 miln for FY 2020-21

Universal Service Fund (USF) Policy Committee meeting here on Monday approved USF annual budget of Rs 11,376 million for financial year 2020-21

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque chaired 39th meeting of the USF Policy Committee, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting. The meeting approved the minutes of the 38th meeting.

Earlier, USF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry briefed the chair about the USF projects for providing broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

The minister appreciated the USF projects and gave direction for timely completion of projects, in transparent manner.

He directed USF management to accelerate initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services across the country.

He said that IT and Telecom projects were vital for completion of digital Pakistan vision.

He said that in view of coronavirus internet availability was utmost important for online study and working.

Meeting was also attended by the officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.