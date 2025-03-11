USF Projects Awarded Through Open, Competitive Bidding: Shaza Fatima
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Tuesday said Universal Service Fund (USF) has been mandated to provide access to telecommunication services in the unserved, underserved, rural and remote areas.
Replying to a question of Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand during the 347th Senate session, the minister said over the last 3.5 fiscal years (2021-2025), USF has allocated a total of 9.5 billion rupees for the development of telecommunication services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This funding has been directed towards providing 2G, 3g, and 4g services to 1,600 villages and connecting 67 Tehsil Head Quarters and Union Councils through the deployment of optic fiber cables across 1,159 kilometers of road segments.
In another supplementary question of Senator Saifullah Abro, Shaza Fatima clarified that all USF projects are awarded through an open and competitive bidding process.
Only telecom operators licensed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) are eligible to submit bids.
The minister further said while awarding contracts, Pakistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules are strictly followed. As defined in section 36(b) of the PPRA Rules, a Single Stage Two Envelop process is adopted for tendering and awarding its projects.
Shaza Fatima also emphasized that the bidding process is transparent and that there have been no grievances or legal challenges raised by any participants. The rules and procedures are applied consistently to ensure fairness, and any issues or concerns can be addressed through the PPRA’s grievance process. No complaints have been filed to date, confirming the smooth execution of the USF’s projects in the region.
