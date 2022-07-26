ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Lollywood diva Ushna Shah and Pakistani heartthrob Affan Waheed are all set to dazzle audience with their upcoming short film 'Junction', presented by SeePrime's official YouTube channel, which will hit the screen on 29th of July.

SeePrime, Pakistan's rapidly growing digital entertainment platform never fails to impress its viewers as it gives hits after hits and this time they present to us yet another short film titled 'Junction'. Penned by the lady with a golden pen Radain Shah and directed under the vital direction of Mohsin Talat.

Taking to her Instagram, the Parizaad starlet amused fans with first official poster of short film along with the caption, "Taking you back in time with this short film".

The actor and model further expressed her emotions regarding Junction, "I cried when I read this beautiful script and that's a first".

"Partition in 1947 destroyed many homes, families and broke many limbs and lives," Ushna Shah stated, hinting that the storyline was based on partition. From the clips that have been shared by the duo, Junction seems to tell a love story that has been left unfulfilled by the war.

On the work front, Shah has been riding high on success for her drama serial 'Habs' while Affan Waheed has been lauded for his spectacular performance in blockbuster serial 'Dil Awaiz'.