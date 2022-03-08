UrduPoint.com

Ushna Shah All Praises For Bismah Maroof

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Ushna Shah all praises for Bismah Maroof

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Popular Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has praised Pakistan women's cricket team captain Bismah Maroof.

Bismah Maroof, Pakistan women's team skipper received immense praise after she arrived at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, to play Women's World Cup 2022 opener against India with her 6-month-old daughter Fatima.

The Green Shirts captain, Bismah reached the stadium holding the little one in her arms and the cricket kit in the baby cradle. Soon the baby girl became center of attention for netizens.

Cricket fans on social media fell in love with the moment and lauded Bismah for her dedication and hard work as she made a comeback after motherhood.

The Parizaad actress, Ushna Shah took to social media and shared picture of Bismah with her toddler "We're smart enough to make these millions strong enough to bear the children then get back to bidness (business)" the star captioned the photo by writing lyrics of Beyonce's song "Run the world (Girls)"The pictures of mother daughter duo, have been widely shared across social media platforms, and won hearts across the world.

