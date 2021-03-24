Ushna Shah joins WWF-Pakistan as 'Goodwill Ambassador'

The leading Pakistani actress and environmental activist Ushna Shah has joined WWF-Pakistan as its 'Goodwill Ambassador'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):The leading Pakistani actress and environmental activist Ushna Shah has joined WWF-Pakistan as its 'Goodwill Ambassador'.

The actress has joined WWF, being a fervent supporter of animal rights, protection of endangered species in Pakistan and conserving the environment, one of the leading conservation organization in Pakistan and the world, to raise public awareness for action on climate change, protection of forests, conservation of freshwater resources and to save endangered animals such as snow leopard, Indus River dolphin among others, said a media release.

A meet and greet was organized at WWF-Pakistan's head office in this regard. Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan gave the opening remarks and thanked Ushna Shah for teaming up with WWF-Pakistan to protect nature and hoped that this will raise awareness across the country about the critical environmental issues.

According to Khan, the organization is excited to have Shah on board as a WWF-Pakistan Goodwill Ambassador and is hopeful that she will play her role to mobilize the public to play their part in protecting the planer.

Speaking during the event, Ushna Shah shared that she is deeply passionate about saving the incredible wildlife of Pakistan, which is facing ever-increasing threats.

She stressed the need to understand that wildlife is an important part of the ecosystem and our survival is in so many ways tied to biodiversity. Only when we understand that intricate balance of nature, would we value its services to us.

She further emphasized that every citizen should pledge to plant a tree to tackle the imminent impacts of climate change. She added that there is a need to change the attitudes of people about the environment so that they leave a healthy planet for future generations.

"I hope that as a goodwill ambassador for WWF-Pakistan, I will encourage and inspire the citizens to be environmentally conscious and work to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature." she added.

Pakistan is home to several magnificent species such as the common leopard, snow leopard, Himalayan brown bear, Indus river dolphin, different species of birds and mammals. But this wildlife is facing threats due to habitat loss and conflict with humans. Besides that, Pakistan also faces a myriad of environmental issues and is highly vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events such as floods, landslides, glacial lake outbursts floods (GLOFs), cloud bursts, sea-level rise, and cyclones. Public figures such as Ushna Shah can set an example for the masses and can encourage them to contribute towards a healthier planet.

WWF-Pakistan hopes that Ushna Shah will help in raising environmental awareness in Pakistan, highlighting the need to take ownership of our natural resources, curb illegal hunting, plant indigenous trees, reduce their use of plastics and promote other conservation efforts.

"I also hope that Pakistanis develop empathy with nature and everything that it holds," Ushna Shah added.