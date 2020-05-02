Ushr & Zakat department distributes Guzara Allowance in Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Local Ushr & Zakat department distributed Rs.9000 Guzara Allowance each among 2588 deserving families to purchase their groceries etc as per their requirement

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Local Ushr & Zakat department distributed Rs.9000 Guzara Allowance each among 2588 deserving families to purchase their groceries etc as per their requirement.

District Chairman of Ushr & Zakat department Abdur Razaq told APP Saturday that over Rs.

28, 500,000 would be distributed among 2,588 families hailing from the three tehsils including Jampur, Rajanpur and Roghan.

He said they were determined to support the daily-wage workers and other deserving people who had been deprived of their livelihoods due to the lockdown. He said Buzdar government had been worried about the daily-wage workers and who had been affected by the lockdown.