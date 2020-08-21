UrduPoint.com
Using, Carrying 'naswar' In BRT Banned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Travelling in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has been bordered with strict compliance of prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the buses clean and protect passengers from any infection.

The BRT administration besides taking other steps in this regard has also imposed a ban on use of 'naswar' and its possession during travelling on the bus.

The administration Friday said that the decision of imposing ban on carrying naswar or other tobacco items and lighters in the buses was taken to maintain cleanliness and ensure safety of passengers.

It said during travel no one would be allowed to carry a knife or scissor in buses, adding the people have also shown pleasure over the ban on naswar in BRT buses.

The BRT administration said no passenger would be allowed to get onboard the bus without wearing a safety face mask and disobey prescribed SOPs.

