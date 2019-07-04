Using cricket stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda a matter of concern: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said using cricket stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda is a matter of concern.British High Commissioner (HC) Thomas Drew called on FM here Thursday and the two exchanged views on bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said using cricket stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda is a matter of concern.British High Commissioner (HC) Thomas Drew called on FM here Thursday and the two exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest.They also expressed satisfaction over the current nature of the bilateral ties.Raising the issue of usage of stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda and insulting attitude with Pakistan cricket team with UK HC, Qureshi said using stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda is a matter of concern.

He said Prince William and his wife Middleton's possible visit to Pakistan this autumn is good news, and the government and people of Pakistan welcome this announcement by Kensington Palace.It is pertinent to mention here that Afghan cricket fans flew into rage after Afghan team defeat at the hands of Pakistan cricket team in a sensational match.

Some infuriated fans tried to attack Pakistani fans and this way some Pakistan team supporters were injured.