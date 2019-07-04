UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Using Cricket Stadium For Anti Pakistan Propaganda A Matter Of Concern: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:31 PM

Using cricket stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda a matter of concern: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said using cricket stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda is a matter of concern.British High Commissioner (HC) Thomas Drew called on FM here Thursday and the two exchanged views on bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said using cricket stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda is a matter of concern.British High Commissioner (HC) Thomas Drew called on FM here Thursday and the two exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest.They also expressed satisfaction over the current nature of the bilateral ties.Raising the issue of usage of stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda and insulting attitude with Pakistan cricket team with UK HC, Qureshi said using stadium for anti Pakistan propaganda is a matter of concern.

He said Prince William and his wife Middleton's possible visit to Pakistan this autumn is good news, and the government and people of Pakistan welcome this announcement by Kensington Palace.It is pertinent to mention here that Afghan cricket fans flew into rage after Afghan team defeat at the hands of Pakistan cricket team in a sensational match.

Some infuriated fans tried to attack Pakistani fans and this way some Pakistan team supporters were injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Attack Afghanistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit Wife United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of ..

16 minutes ago

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

24 minutes ago

Czech energy group EPH buys Uniper's assets in Fra ..

3 minutes ago

New EU chief makes first trip to Brussels

3 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

26 minutes ago

Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.