Using Innocent Workers For Personal Interests 'childish, Regrettable:' Shahzad Akbar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said using innocent workers to safeguard personal interests was 'childish and regrettable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said using innocent workers to safeguard personal interests was 'childish and regrettable.'In a tweet, he said, all the media footages were evident of the fact that attack had been launched on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under a proper plan by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

