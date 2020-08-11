Using innocent workers for personal interests 'childish, regrettable:' Shahzad Akbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said using innocent workers to safeguard personal interests was 'childish and regrettable.'In a tweet, he said, all the media footages were evident of the fact that attack had been launched on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under a proper plan by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.