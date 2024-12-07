Open Menu

Using KP Funds For Personal Promotion Shameful: Azma Bokhari

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Using KP funds for personal promotion shameful: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Broadcasting Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that it was shameful to use Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) funds for personal photo sessions and publicity.

In a statement criticising former first lady Bushra Bibi, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that in what capacity Bushra Bibi was distributing cheques to people. She said that Bushra Bibi should also tell the nation where the army of millions that she had brought from KP, had gone when she was "standing alone at D-Chowk". The KP government spent Rs. 810 million on launching the attack on the federation on October 5, and according to reports, more than Rs.

2 billion were spent on the third failed coup on November 24.

The minister said that the entire nation saw Bushra Bibi running away from D-Chowk at 10:30 pm on Nov 26, and the entire media was witness. D-Chowk was cleared by 11:15pm. Bushra Bibi herself did not go beyond Kulsoom Plaza, she added.

Azma Bokhari said that her own workers had pelted stones and sticks on Bushra Bibi's car when she fled, adding that her own workers had punctured the tyres of her car, and there was a CCTV footage in which Bushra Bibi changed her car and fled.

She said that Bushra Bibi attended the march, but when summoned to court, she fell ill.

Related Topics

Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Information Minister Car March October November Media From Government Billion Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

42 minutes ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

4 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

5 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan