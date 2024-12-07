Using KP Funds For Personal Promotion Shameful: Azma Bokhari
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Broadcasting Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that it was shameful to use Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) funds for personal photo sessions and publicity.
In a statement criticising former first lady Bushra Bibi, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that in what capacity Bushra Bibi was distributing cheques to people. She said that Bushra Bibi should also tell the nation where the army of millions that she had brought from KP, had gone when she was "standing alone at D-Chowk". The KP government spent Rs. 810 million on launching the attack on the federation on October 5, and according to reports, more than Rs.
2 billion were spent on the third failed coup on November 24.
The minister said that the entire nation saw Bushra Bibi running away from D-Chowk at 10:30 pm on Nov 26, and the entire media was witness. D-Chowk was cleared by 11:15pm. Bushra Bibi herself did not go beyond Kulsoom Plaza, she added.
Azma Bokhari said that her own workers had pelted stones and sticks on Bushra Bibi's car when she fled, adding that her own workers had punctured the tyres of her car, and there was a CCTV footage in which Bushra Bibi changed her car and fled.
She said that Bushra Bibi attended the march, but when summoned to court, she fell ill.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pearson, British Council Pakistan host OPLA’s ceremony1 minute ago
-
Provision of free solar panels starts1 minute ago
-
Elders of six religious tribes emphasize to establish peace in Kurram1 minute ago
-
NDMA’s first relief consignment set to depart for Kuala Lumpur1 minute ago
-
23 medals, 230 degrees awarded in Medical University Convocation.21 minutes ago
-
Distribution of CM Livestock Cards starts in Faisalabad21 minutes ago
-
6 arrested over smog SOPs violations41 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operations against terrorists41 minutes ago
-
2 martyrs families given homes51 minutes ago
-
Over Rs. 2.14bn spent on welfare initiatives for police this year51 minutes ago
-
FIA busts Hawala Hundi gang51 minutes ago
-
Police centres address 96pc complaints this year1 hour ago