Using modern technology reduces disaster damages: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that use of modern technology could reduce damages in natural disaster

In his message on the International Day for Disaster Reduction which was marked on Oct 13 , he said the present government had activated the Disaster Management Authority to provide relief as well as compensate damage caused by natural disaster.

He said that protecting people in natural disaster was responsibility of the state. He added that creating awareness among the masses for coping with natural disaster was utmost necessary.

The CM said that an effective response mechanism in natural disaster reduced the losses. The Punjab government, during the recent earthquake, provided full support in rescue and relief operation to the affected brethren of Azad Kashmir Mirpur.

The affected portion of Upper Jehlum canal had been completed and restored in a record time, he added.