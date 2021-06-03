Using of latest technology vital for smooth running of government affairs: CM Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said practical measures were being taken to bring innovation in government affairs through introducing latest technology while the use of technology is indispensable

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said practical measures were being taken to bring innovation in government affairs through introducing latest technology while the use of technology is indispensable.

He said utilizing of modern technology would save time in making decision despite government affairs could be improved.

Chief Minister Balochistan expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of inaugurating of Automation and Monitoring & Evolution of Provincial public sector development program (PSDP) at Civil Secretariat Quetta Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, officers from Planning and Development and other departments were also present at the ceremony.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said the use of technology is essential for the smooth running of government affairs, owing to technology not only time would be saved but also the problems of the people could be reduced and officials would tackle issues of public in better manner on immediately basis.

He said the better use of technology is an effective means of monitoring and mobile Phones and modern technology have made life easier, in future inquires would be held on help of technology.

The role of the provincial PSDP in the development of Balochistan is 70%, so the provincial introduced Automation System to Innovate Development Projects saying the system would digitize revenue records which could further facilitate the decision making process which would help more easier for making decision of govt affairs, he said.

The CM noted that with the advent of technology, the process of institutional accountability has become easier.

He also congratulated the entire team of P&D department on PSDP Automation, the scope of the automation system would be extended to other departments saying that Punjab, Sindh and Pashtunkhwa government have moved towards E-billing and E-tendering.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit and Project Director RafiullahKakar also addressed.