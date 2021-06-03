UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Using Of Latest Technology Vital For Smooth Running Of Government Affairs: CM Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:06 PM

Using of latest technology vital for smooth running of government affairs: CM Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said practical measures were being taken to bring innovation in government affairs through introducing latest technology while the use of technology is indispensable

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said practical measures were being taken to bring innovation in government affairs through introducing latest technology while the use of technology is indispensable.

He said utilizing of modern technology would save time in making decision despite government affairs could be improved.

Chief Minister Balochistan expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of inaugurating of Automation and Monitoring & Evolution of Provincial public sector development program (PSDP) at Civil Secretariat Quetta Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, officers from Planning and Development and other departments were also present at the ceremony.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said the use of technology is essential for the smooth running of government affairs, owing to technology not only time would be saved but also the problems of the people could be reduced and officials would tackle issues of public in better manner on immediately basis.

He said the better use of technology is an effective means of monitoring and mobile Phones and modern technology have made life easier, in future inquires would be held on help of technology.

The role of the provincial PSDP in the development of Balochistan is 70%, so the provincial introduced Automation System to Innovate Development Projects saying the system would digitize revenue records which could further facilitate the decision making process which would help more easier for making decision of govt affairs, he said.

The CM noted that with the advent of technology, the process of institutional accountability has become easier.

He also congratulated the entire team of P&D department on PSDP Automation, the scope of the automation system would be extended to other departments saying that Punjab, Sindh and Pashtunkhwa government have moved towards E-billing and E-tendering.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit and Project Director RafiullahKakar also addressed.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Technology Punjab Mobile From Government

Recent Stories

125 NTDC officers promoted to next grade

2 minutes ago

UAE Food Bank distributes 27,362 tonnes of food be ..

8 minutes ago

1000 centers being set up to achieve anti-corona v ..

2 minutes ago

42 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

2 minutes ago

Fauci's New Book Removed From Pre-Order at Online ..

2 minutes ago

Man's body found from canal

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.