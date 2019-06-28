Using phone during driving dangerous: motorway

(@imziishan)

SSP Motorway Multan sector Nadeem Ashraf Waraich advised drivers here Friday to avoid using cell phones during driving, saying it could be dangerous and could result in accidents on highways and motorways

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : SSP Motorway Multan sector Nadeem Ashraf Waraich advised drivers here Friday to avoid using cell phones during driving, saying it could be dangerous and could result in accidents on highways and motorways.

While addressing motorway police officials, he asked them to creat awareness at schools, Madaris to avoid risks of accidents.

He said that motorcycle riders should wear helmets and avoid using phones while driving motorcycles.

He lauded Inspector Khizar Hayatullah and his team for lectures they had delivered at religious schools and appealed Ulema to tell people in their addresses to honour traffic rules and drive only after obtaining licences.

Inspector Khizar said that those facing difficulties in getting driving licences could contact him for assistance. He added that drivers could save their own lives and those of others by honouring road safety rules.