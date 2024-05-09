Using Politics As Cover To Harm National Institutions Not Acceptable: GB CM
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 12:10 AM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on Wednesday said that using politics as a cover to harm national institutions, spread chaos, and promote hatred in the country was not acceptable.
The GB chief minister, in a statement in connection with the 9th May 2023 tragic incidents, said," A year has passed since the darkest day when some miscreants, under the guise of politics, spread hate and violence, attacking national institutions, defence installations, and memorials.
He said every person had the right to do politics and to vote, but using politics as a cover to harm national institutions, spread chaos, and promote hatred was never acceptable.
Strongly condemning the tragic incidents of May 9, he called for strict action against the miscreants.
On that day, he said, an attempt was made to create a rift between the army and the people and politics was used as a cover for violence.
"I hope that our nation and young generation will reject this hybrid warfare and have faith in their national institutions, moving forward with positive thinking, while avoiding hate, discrimination, and violence in the name of politics," the GB CM concluded.
