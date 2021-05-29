Using religion card for personal vendetta 'despicable:' Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said using religion card against anyone for personal vendetta was highly 'despicable'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said using religion card against anyone for personal vendetta was highly 'despicable'.

In a tweet, he said, the Lahore Police must take action against Member Provincial Assembly Nazeer Chohan for using the third rated tactics against Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar.

The minister said Shahzad Akbar was doing his job, and the state could not function if it failed to safeguard his officials against such attacks.