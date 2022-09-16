USIP delegation meets IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A seven-member delegation of the United State Institute of Peace (USIP) on Friday met Inspector General (IGP) Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar at Central Police Office.

The delegation included Executive Director Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights Shafiq Chaudhry, Country Director USIP Adnan Rafiq and Programme Manager Komal Dilshad among others.

In the meeting, establishment of Women Police Council, it's mobilization, aims and objectives and other professional issues were discussed.

On the occasion, the IGP said that female officials were a very important part of the department so they were being given equal opportunities for leadership representation, including departmental promotion, posting on important seats.

He said in other big cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan, women were being appointed as SHOs in police stations, while the establishment of women police station in Gujranwala would also be implemented soon.

The IG said that recently it had been decided to include two senior women officers as members in the Punjab Police Executive Board and the aim of this initiative was to provide adequate representation in the board.

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Rai Babar and DIG Training Kamran Adil werealso present.