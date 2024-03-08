USKT Celebrated Sports Event
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) celebrated its second day of sports event with
enthusiasm on Friday.
According to the USKT, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleequr Rahman, Registrar
Muhammad Yaqoob, deans, directors, and students took part in games with zeal.
Students also set up food stalls, making the event more enjoyable for everyone.
Recent Stories
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..
This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All roads to different valleys opened for traffic after snowfall in Chitral5 minutes ago
-
Recognizing Pakistani Women's contributions in agriculture15 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP25 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to female health workers on International Women’s Day25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five lawbreakers with 418 kites, 20 liquor bottles25 minutes ago
-
NCHD organizes seminar on Women Day25 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 9500 stake money35 minutes ago
-
Emergency equipment inspected at Rescue 1122 Station-3335 minutes ago
-
Two illegal oil agencies sealed35 minutes ago
-
Over 50,000 ration bags distribute in district Multan: DC35 minutes ago
-
Vehicles deliver ration daily to 261000 families36 minutes ago