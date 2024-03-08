USKT celebrated sports event

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) celebrated its second day of sports event with

enthusiasm on Friday.

According to the USKT, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleequr Rahman, Registrar

Muhammad Yaqoob, deans, directors, and students took part in games with zeal.

Students also set up food stalls, making the event more enjoyable for everyone.