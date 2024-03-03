USKT chairman meets Ethiopian, Moroccan ambassadors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) University of Sialkot Chairman Faisal Manzoor and Executive Director Muhammad Rehan Younas had a meeting with Jamal Bakar Abdullah, Ethiopian Ambassador, and Mohamed Karmoune, Moroccan Ambassador, at the Embassy of Morocco in Islamabad.

The discussion delved into promising academic exchange and business opportunities, aiming to foster connections between Pakistan and the African region.