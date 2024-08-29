USKT Conducts Workshop
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) on Thursday conducted a workshop titled "Five Days Intensive English
Language Teaching Workshop" under the supervision of Dr Akhtar Abbas, Head of
English department.
According to the USKT, the focus was on tools into English language teaching and learning.
Tools like Sketch Engine, Wordsift, Magic school besides offering innovative strategies
to enhance classroom experiences.
After the workshop, certificates were awarded to the teachers of the Department of English
for their participation.
Vice Chancellor USKT Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman appreciated Dr Akhtar Abbas
and the faculty for organizing the workshop.
He also highlighted the importance of organizing such workshops as they will contribute
to the university's rankings.
