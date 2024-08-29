USKT conducts workshop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) on Thursday conducted a workshop titled "Five Days Intensive English

Language Teaching Workshop" under the supervision of Dr Akhtar Abbas, Head of

English department.

According to the USKT, the focus was on tools into English language teaching and learning.

Tools like Sketch Engine, Wordsift, Magic school besides offering innovative strategies

to enhance classroom experiences.

After the workshop, certificates were awarded to the teachers of the Department of English

for their participation.

Vice Chancellor USKT Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman appreciated Dr Akhtar Abbas

and the faculty for organizing the workshop.

He also highlighted the importance of organizing such workshops as they will contribute

to the university's rankings.