USKT Delegation Attends France Moot
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT), under the leadership of Chairman board of Governors (BoG) Faisal Manzoor and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman,participated in the Expo and Conference in Tournus, France, under the umbrella of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP).
According to USKT, the European Association for International Education (EAIE) hosted the event which included vice chancellors, directors and deans from various countries. This was the first time Pakistan was represented at this event.
The participating institutes showcased their achievements and provided opportunities for collaboration and networking.
The conference and exhibition was attended by 7000 education experts and 150 universities from all over the world. They explored new avenues for strengthening the world’s education and research sector by signing MoUs, that will create new learning opportunities for research programs and exchange initiatives, for students and educators in both Pakistan and Europe.
