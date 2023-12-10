USKT delegation visits Tilla field firing ranges in Jhelum

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The University of Sialkot (USKT) received a special invitation for a memorable visit to the Tilla field firing ranges in Jhelum.

Accompanied by faculty members, the students eagerly participated in the event, where they had the unique opportunity to observe live exercises conducted by dedicated Pak Army Jawaans.

The vibrant atmosphere resonated with the spirit of military training, offering the students a firsthand glimpse of the rigorous activities undertaken by the armed forces.

During the visit, the students explored the equipment display areas, marveling at various gadgets and gaining insights into the sophisticated tools utilized on the battlefield.

This experience left a lasting impression on the students, providing them with a deeper understanding of the capabilities and preparations involved in national defence.