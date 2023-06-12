UrduPoint.com

USKT Establishes State Of The Art Broadcast Studio For Students

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 08:27 PM

University of Sialkot (USKT) management has taken a great initiative by establishing state of the art broadcast studio for students

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Sialkot (USKT) management has taken a great initiative by establishing state of the art broadcast studio for students.

According to USKT, this studio is equipped with latest technology and facilities where students can enhance and polish their skills.

Department of Media and Communication Studies is grateful to the management of USKT for taking a step forward for their students.

