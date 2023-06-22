USKT Faculty of Sciences holds prize distribution ceremony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The University of Sialkot (USKT) Faculty of Sciences arranged a ceremony to award prizes for the Cultural Day & food Festival 2023.

Guests including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Danish (Dean Faculty of Sciences), Dr. Aslam Dar (Dean of the Inter Faculty) and Dr. Amir Iqbal (Assistant Professor in the Department of urdu) presented shields to students.

Prof. Danish said that such ceremonies provide a platform to acknowledge and exhibit exceptional talents and achievements, fostering a healthy spirit of competition within the student community.

The distribution of prizes not only recognizes academic excellence but also highlights other commendable qualities such as leadership, creativity, sportsmanship, and community service.

The Department of Chemistry emerged as the winner of the event. Congratulations are extended to the victors, all the participants, and the entire Faculty of Sciences for their diligent and persistent efforts towards success.