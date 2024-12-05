USKT gets NOC of PhD Urdu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A ceremony was organised by the Department of Urdu, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Sialkot (USKT) in honour of receiving NOC of "PhD Urdu".

While addressing here on Thursday, the Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaliq-ur-Rehman felicitated Dr. Naveed Jamil Malik (Dean, Faculty of Sciences and Humanities) and Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Adil (Chairman, Department of Urdu, University of Sialkot) on this honour.

He stressed the importance of giving top priority to quality and said that “there is a driving force behind every success.

”

He gave credit for obtaining NOC to the Head of urdu Department, teachers, and QEC and directed that implementation of HEC policies for postgraduate programs should be ensured.

The VC appreciated Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Adil (Chairman, Department of Urdu, University of Sialkot) for completing his post-doctorate.While Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Adil presented his three books to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaliq-ur-Rehman (Vice Chancellor).

The event was concluded with cake cutting and a group photo.