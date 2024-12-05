USKT Gets NOC Of PhD Urdu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A ceremony was organised by the Department of Urdu, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Sialkot (USKT) in honour of receiving NOC of "PhD Urdu".
While addressing here on Thursday, the Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaliq-ur-Rehman felicitated Dr. Naveed Jamil Malik (Dean, Faculty of Sciences and Humanities) and Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Adil (Chairman, Department of Urdu, University of Sialkot) on this honour.
He stressed the importance of giving top priority to quality and said that “there is a driving force behind every success.
”
He gave credit for obtaining NOC to the Head of urdu Department, teachers, and QEC and directed that implementation of HEC policies for postgraduate programs should be ensured.
The VC appreciated Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Adil (Chairman, Department of Urdu, University of Sialkot) for completing his post-doctorate.While Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Adil presented his three books to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaliq-ur-Rehman (Vice Chancellor).
The event was concluded with cake cutting and a group photo.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Earthquake jolts several cities of Punjab3 minutes ago
-
ADC Larkana reviews price of common items3 minutes ago
-
DC visits RHC, Qila Didar Singh3 minutes ago
-
Warehouse catches fire due to short circuit23 minutes ago
-
Honahar scholarship caters to bright yet underprivileged students: Secretary HED33 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road accident1 hour ago
-
Man killed, five others injured in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Two seminary students die in road mishap1 hour ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Major Akram on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary3 hours ago
-
Two youngsters killed after motorcycle hit by vehicle11 hours ago
-
53rd anniversary: CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram ..12 hours ago
-
NA Education Body for prompt recruitment of Chairman FBISE on merit12 hours ago