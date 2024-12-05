Open Menu

USKT Gets NOC Of PhD Urdu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

USKT gets NOC of PhD Urdu

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A ceremony was organised by the Department of Urdu, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Sialkot (USKT) in honour of receiving NOC of "PhD Urdu".

While addressing here on Thursday, the Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaliq-ur-Rehman felicitated Dr. Naveed Jamil Malik (Dean, Faculty of Sciences and Humanities) and Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Adil (Chairman, Department of Urdu, University of Sialkot) on this honour.

He stressed the importance of giving top priority to quality and said that “there is a driving force behind every success.

He gave credit for obtaining NOC to the Head of urdu Department, teachers, and QEC and directed that implementation of HEC policies for postgraduate programs should be ensured.

The VC appreciated Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Adil (Chairman, Department of Urdu, University of Sialkot) for completing his post-doctorate.While Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Adil presented his three books to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaliq-ur-Rehman (Vice Chancellor).

The event was concluded with cake cutting and a group photo.

Related Topics

Noc Sialkot HEC Event Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

14 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

14 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

14 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

14 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

14 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

14 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

14 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan