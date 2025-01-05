USKT holds annual get-together

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) Department of Computer Science organized the "Winter Fall - Annual Get-Together 2024" for its students and faculty members.

Head of the Department of Computer Science Dr. Azeem extended a warm welcome to the vice chancellor, deans, directors, department heads, faculty members.

The event began with a welcome video performance by senior students for the juniors.

The program included Sufi Kalam and skit performances by the department’s students, which kept the audience entertained. Titles and poetry lines were presented by students to honor the faculty members, highlighting their qualities.

USKT Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq Ur Rahman thanked the visionary leadership of Chairman, board of Governors Faisal Manzoor for the university’s constant progress and appreciated the efforts of its dynamic and motivated faculty.

He also emphasized the role of students as a hope for the nation, encouraging them to make their parents and institution proud, by understanding the importance of patriotism, being proud of their institution, maintaining discipline and actively participating in university societies.

He valued the contributions of USKT faculty members and thanked Dr. Azeem for his invitation and efforts to arrange the event. In the end, he extended his best wishes to the students, urging them to become assets and hoping for more such events in the future.

